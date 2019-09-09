Woman says fear of being shot stopped her from pulling over for cops

Crazy things happen in the Florida Keys The Florida Keys are spectacular, but also a little weird. Here are some shenanigans that will leave you shaking your head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Keys are spectacular, but also a little weird. Here are some shenanigans that will leave you shaking your head.

A woman from Colombia led Florida Keys sheriff’s office deputies on a five-mile car chase through Key Largo early Monday morning, saying later that she was scared to stop.

Claudia Patricia Arango Castano, 47, was booked into Monroe County jail on one count of felony fleeing and eluding police. She was still in jail with no bond information available Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Joel Torres’ report, he received a call around 1 a.m. from another deputy who was working security for a road construction crew that someone driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck was driving erratically as it headed north on U.S. 1 near mile marker 98.

Torres saw a truck matching that description, traveling unsteadily, at mile marker 102. Torres wrote in his report that the truck was weaving in and out of lanes and onto the shoulder of the road.

The deputy turned on his flashing lights but the driver, who he said in the report was Arango Castano, didn’t stop. The truck wasn’t speeding, though. It maintained the 45 mph speed limit as the miles rolled past.

When Arango Castano neared the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that leads to Florida City on the mainland, Torres radioed a colleague ahead to lay down a strip of spikes to flatten the Chevrolet’s tires.

Arango Castano ran over the the spikes, and three of her four tires began to deflate, Torres said in report. But she kept going for about another mile before finally stopping at mile marker 107, according to Torres’ report.

Arango Castano told Torres she didn’t stop during the five-mile pursuit because she didn’t know he wanted her to pull over, but she soon changed her story, the report states.

“At one point, she admitted she did not stop because she was scared I was going to ‘shoot her,’” Torres wrote.

Deputies found two opened beer bottles inside a case of unopened Corona, according to the report. But Torres did not arrest Arango Castano on a drunk driving charge because she showed no “visible signs of impairment” after she submitted to a field sobriety test.