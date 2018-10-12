More than 350 swimmers compete in open-water Florida Keys swim

A Florida Keys backcountry flats fishing guide reported a stranded Atlantic bottlenose dolphin while participating in a tournament over the weekend. National Park Service rangers and volunteers were able to push the dolphin safely out to sea.
The US Coast Guard rescued a wounded sea turtle two miles off of Plantation Key in Florida on Tuesday, September 18. Personnel with Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a call from the Marathon Turtle Hospital reporting an injured sea turtle.
The popular and iconic Snappers Key Largo bar and restaurant on the ocean side of mile marker 94.5 became a monument to the damage Irma inflicted on the Upper Keys. But, it also became a symbol of Keys resiliency in the storm’s aftermath.
Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart disappeared after a deep-water dive in the Florida Keys in 2017. His body was found with the help of a remotely operated underwater vehicle and was recovered by a team of divers.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced a man who shot into a busy Key West crowd in March 2016, wounding three tourists, to 18 years in prison Wednesday. The man claimed self defense under Florida's controversial 'Stand Your Ground' law.
