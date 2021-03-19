If it were not for these women in my life, I would not be the woman I am today

Bea Hines and her mother, Ida Belle Johnson, who was 80 when this photo was shot in 1999. Miami Herald file photo

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I am thinking about all the unsung sheroes in my life.

I’m talking about the women who would never make the headlines for the work they do. These are the women of “The Village,” who, without their guidance, I don’t know what would have become of me.

I will start with my mother, Ida Belle Lawton Johnson, who at 24, escaped from an abusive marriage in rural Williston, near Gainesville, with two small children. I was 5; my brother Adam was 2.

Mom didn’t know about networking back then. But she, and our neighbor Madea, or Mother Belle, concocted a plan without even a telephone to get us out of Williston. The network included my aunt Thelma, who lived with her husband and five young children in rural East Palatka in Central Florida.

For months, they planned. When Mom wrote and asked Aunt Thelma if she would take care of her children until she found work and housing in Miami, Aunt Thelma and Uncle Morgan replied: “Bring the children to us, Ida.”

The six months we lived with Aunt Thelma and Uncle Morgan are etched in my memory, even after all these years. I can never forget their love and kindness.

The next leg of the journey brought us to Miami in April 1944. Once again, the women of “The Village” showed up, welcoming my mother and her two young children.

I remember many of their names — Doris Dorsett, who was the neighborhood hairdresser, doing hair in her kitchen, stopping long enough to prepare meals for her husband and eight children. Doris’ mother, Mrs. Rogers, who lived on 10th Street — we lived on Ninth Street and First Court — became our surrogate grandmother.

On any given day, we would hear Mrs. Rogers as she called out to her grandchildren — “Nellieee, Jakeeee” — as she made her way through the path in the empty lot that was adjacent to where we lived. The Dorsetts lived on the same property as we did in one of the cottages.

Mom was fortunate to get a room with two beds on the third floor of “the big house” on the estate that the owners had turned into a boarding house.

Back then, Mom didn’t need a babysitter. The women in the neighborhood served that purpose — for free. There was Miss Early Mae and Miss Ruby and Miss Mamie — and Miss Caldonia and “Little” Mae. They loved and nourished us like we were their own children. They made us feel safe and loved and marveled at every good grade we brought home from school.

It seems as though in every phase of my life, there have been women who encouraged me to be all that I could be.

When my family moved to Fort Worth for a year, I met Miss Daisy, an accomplished artist who brought out the artist in me. She lived across the street and I couldn’t wait to finish my chores to go to Miss Daisy’s house, which always smelled like oil paints. She loved it that I had an interest in art.

When we moved back to Miami, I became the classroom artist at my schools. Thanks, Miss Daisy.

Then there was Miss Birdie, who encouraged my gift for sewing, showing me how to turn a piece of fabric into a dress or skirt.

My teachers were some of my biggest sheroes.

I remember fondly my first teacher in Miami — Miss Powell — who ran a private school on Northwest First Court, a few yards from where we lived. Miss Powell taught us manners and good graces along with a good sampling of religion.

The last time I saw her I was 18. She had gone blind, but amazed me by telling me who I was, although she couldn’t see me and hadn’t seen me since I was about 9.

I will always remember with love, Naomi Carr, my third-grade teacher, who had no car but came looking for me when I sprained my ankle and couldn’t walk to school.

I have mentioned Eunice Liberty before, who taught us about our heritage, long before it became popular to do so.

And Mable Thompson Glover, my fourth-grade teacher, who taught us to love our music — the Negro Spiritual — and taught it well.

That love of music went with me to Booker T. Washington Junior/Senior High School, where Leila Williams taught me to love music even more. It was nothing for her to hand out sheet music that was an aria of an opera and tell the class to learn it in Latin. And we did.

In another life, Leila could have given my music mentor, Marian Anderson, competition. Her voice was just as superb.

Georganna Bethel and Jane Lewis taught us to type and write proper résumés and letters of application. I thank Jane Lewis for helping me get my job as a file clerk at the Miami Herald. When I saw the ad in the paper, there was no phone number, only a post office box address. If she hadn’t taught me how to write a proper letter and application, I wouldn’t be writing this column.

I could never forget Marion Shannon, my journalism teacher at Booker T. Until she got too old and sick to write, I could look forward to getting a letter from her regularly, complimenting me on a story or column I had written.

Then there was Mamie Williams, the wife of our principal and a counselor at the school, who made it her business to stay in touch with students even after they had graduated, or oftentimes, gotten married.

There is not enough space for me to mention all of my sheroes in this one column.

Yet, I must mention the spiritual women who led me to Jesus Christ. Women like evangelist Mamie E. Richardson, Missionary Bonnie Bell Williams, Evangelist Ethel Tyson and Sister Ruth Williams, who prayed with me and for me, helping me to develop a personal relationship with the Lord.

It is because of these women and many more that I am the woman I am today. So, this month, they all come to mind. I smile at some of the thoughts, while some others bring me on the brink of tears.

I am eternally grateful to them all, during Women’s History Month, and throughout the rest of my life.