Life is still beautiful — even amid the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racism | Opinion

People wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in front of the Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St., North Miami Beach, on March 11. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

I am never disappointed with life.

It doesn’t stop when we fall ill, or when loved ones die. It doesn’t stop when we are faced with situations that we think are insurmountable.

Life is like the line from the song, “Old Man River”: It just keeps on rolling along.

This was my musing a few days ago, after thinking back over 2020, a year that thrust us into the worldwide coronavirus. While this dangerous virus has taken over a half million American lives and 2.6 million deaths worldwide, we have learned to cope in ways we never could have imagined.

We have become accustomed to washing our hands in what seems to be an unnatural number of times a day. We leave our shoes at the door. And we have learned to live without hugs and closeness from family and friends, settling for a fist bump or an elbow touch.

We even worship in a different way — attending church in canopy-covered parking lots, and if inside the sanctuary, sitting at least 6 feet apart from the next person on every other pew.

Holidays came and went in 2020, the year of the pandemic. We learned to celebrate them in small, intimate ways. We don’t travel as much anymore, and some of us are still wary of large crowds. In the grocery store, some of us follow the floor arrows pointing us to the correct aisle. We try to keep the 6-feet-distance rule, even while a fellow shopper might forget and keep inching up on us in the cashier’s line, making us a bit uncomfortable.

But even as this invisible killer virus tries to disrupt our lives, the sun still rises in the east and sets in the west. Birds still chirp their sweet songs at the dawning of the day and the evening star still adorns the blue velvet sky at the first shadow of darkness. The rain still falls to wash the earth and waters the earth’s plants and the trees that give food and shelter to so many of God’s creatures.

Winter still moves on and becomes spring, and spring becomes summer. All too soon, summer fades into autumn. Earthquakes and floods and other natural calamities don’t shut down because the world is battling a pandemic. No, life keeps on moving. And just as the dew kisses a budding flower, life has a way of touching hearts, and couples fall in love. Life urges people to get married. And sometimes, unfortunately, to get divorced. It is because of life that babies are still being born; that they cut their first teeth during a raging pandemic. Little girls still become little women, and young boys still experience the voice change as they move on into manhood.

And while some scientists work diligently to find a cure for COVID-19, other scientists are still seeking a cure for equally devastating diseases such as cancer.

Yet, through it all, life is still beautiful. Even in the midst of a pandemic, life is worthwhile.

As the coronavirus snuffs out the lives of hundreds of people daily, many people have become more grateful with each new day. They wear the uncomfortable masks and practice social distancing because it means that they care — not only about themselves, but about others, too.

Sadly, though, we know that while we are still fighting COVID-19, we are faced with yet another pandemic that is equally destructive, but in a different way. It’s the ugly and ageless pandemic of hatred and racism.

It just pops up where you least expect it, engulfing cities and neighborhoods and human beings like a gigantic dark cloud. While COVID-19 kills the body, the pandemic of hatred and racism kills the body and the soul. And it is trying to take us out.

Even so, life will prevail. And justice and freedom-loving people throughout the world will continue to roll up their sleeves and fight the good fight, refusing to give up on truth and goodness.

And that, my friends, is life.

ANNUAL ‘MATZAH MITZVAH’ EVENT TO HELP HOMEBOUND SENIORS, HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS

Passover, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the Israelites’ deliverance from Egypt and slavery, will begin on March 27. On March 21, Jewish Community Services of South Florida, along with hundreds of volunteers, will hold the annual Matzah Mitzvah event, where 600 food baskets will be hand-delivered to homebound seniors and Holocaust survivors.

“Although this year’s… event will be somewhat different due to the health and safety precautions taken during the pandemic, the JCS spirit of caring, compassion and love of community is stronger than ever,” said Miriam Singer, president and CEO of the JCS. “Because of COVID-19, we may not be able to gather in close proximity with our loved ones as in the past, but we will engage in the timeless customs and treasured traditions that remind us of our many blessings,” she said.

To safeguard the health of volunteers and recipients, volunteers will pick up pre-assembled Passover food packages and make front-door deliveries. Masks are required, and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Also, the JCS Matzah Mitzvah event will include two volunteer food pickup locations at 9 a.m. on March 21 at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC at 18900 NE 25h Ave. in Aventura, and also at the Dave and Mary Alper JCC at 11155 SW 112th Ave. in Kendall. The baskets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required. To register and for more information, call Singer at 786-696-3267.

Passover Seder at the Colonnade in Coral Gables

A traditional Passover Seder will be held at the Hotel Colonnade, 180 Aragon Ave. in Coral Gables at 7:45 p.m. on March 27. The Seder is open to the community, and everyone is welcome, regardless of religious background, to participate in the elegant event with its inviting atmosphere of warmth and acceptance, Rabbi Avraham Stolik said.

“Participants will enjoy the holiday of freedom and partake in an inspirational evening complete with a four-course gourmet Passover dinner,” Stolik said. “The Seder will include a selection of fine kosher wines and hand-baked matzah spiced with unique traditional customs,” he said. The cover charge for the seder is $72 per adult and $36 per child, with reservations by March 14. The cost goes up to $85 per adult and $45 per child after that date.

Chany Stolik, coordinator of the seder, said, “Keeping everyone safe is our first priority. We have worked with the Colonnade to come up with important guidelines. The seder will be in a large ball room to allow for social-distancing. There is the option of family tables or, if you choose to sit with other guests, there will be social-distancing between seats. COVID guidelines will be adhered to, and due to the guidelines, the seating for the seder is limited .

To RSVP go online at, ChabadGables.com/Seder. You may also call 305-490-7572, or email, info@ChabadGables.com. All RSVPs must be received by Friday (March 19).