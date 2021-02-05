The pain of losing the mother of my precious grandchild to COVID. I loved her dearly

Stephanie Clark and her son, Asher, who is Bea Hines’ grandson. Stephanie passed away Tuesday from COVID-19. She would have turned 54 on Feb. 21.

COVID-19 is real, take it from me. I know because around noon Tuesday it claimed the life of another person very dear to me.

Her name is Stephanie Clark and she is the mother of my grandson, Asher. I am writing this on the day after she passed. And I am still trying to wrap my brain around the sad news.

Stephanie and I met under rather unorthodox circumstances. She and my younger son had a son together. They were not married and I didn’t know I had a grandson until I got an email one day at work.

Attached to the email was the picture of a beautiful baby boy. The message simply said: “This is your grandson. I thought you would like to know...”

I was beside myself. Anyone who knows me knows that I am a “natural-born” mom. I love everybody’s babies, and mine even more.

I called my son, who was living in another state, and asked him why he hadn’t told me about the baby. He said he hadn’t told me because he and Stephanie were no longer together and he didn’t know how I would take the news.

“Did you think I would love you any less if you had told me?” I asked him.

What went on between him and Stephanie was their business, I told him. I simply wanted to meet my newest grandchild.

My mother was alive at the time, but was bedridden because of a stroke. Like me, she loved babies and when she was healthy, doted on all her great-grandchildren. By now, the youngest grandchild Jamie was no longer a baby, but a pre-teen.

So, Baby Asher was a welcome addition to our family. Right away we made plans for Stephanie to come to Miami so we could meet her and Asher.

Every morning while they were visiting with us, Stephanie would take Asher into Mom’s room and sit him on her chest. Mom would cuddle him with her good hand, while talking to him in “baby talk.”

Asher seemed to take it all in and looked curiously at Mom, while playing with her mouth with his chubby fingers.

Seeing her great-grandson made some of her last days the happiest. When they returned to Missouri, Stephanie kept us up to date with Asher’s growth via pictures. Mom died in December 2002, a year and nine months after meeting Stephanie and Asher.

Until Asher was 11, he and Stephanie made annual visits to Miami to see us. When they came, we planned trips to the beach, a road trip to Melbourne for my brother to meet his grand-nephew, and to spend time with my late son Rick and his family.

Rick was the dad of girls; he loved being uncle to Asher and they formed a bond. When Rick died of a heart attack in 2013, Stephanie grieved along with me and the rest of the family. She truly loved him.

I introduced Stephanie to my Neighbors in Religion friends that same year, when I wrote about spending Thanksgiving in Missouri. Rick died two months before Thanksgiving, and my sadness seemed endless. Then, I got a call from Stephanie.

“I know you are sad… Why don’t you come and spend Thanksgiving with us in Missouri? Maybe it will cheer you up,” she said.

I thought about it for a quick minute and said yes. A few days later, Stephanie emailed me my ticket. It would be my first trip to Missouri and I wasn’t too sure of how I would be accepted by her family. I needn’t have worried: I was welcomed with loving arms.

Thanksgiving was like a Clark family reunion. Roddy, Stephanie’s dad, smoked a turkey and Teresa, her mom, made her delicious stuffing. Everybody in the family brought a dish and I was asked to say a prayer. We held hands — about 30 of us, including children — as I prayed, thanking God for their acceptance of me. I thanked God for the food we were about to enjoy and then we fared sumptuously.

My first visit went so well that Stephanie sent me a ticket to Missouri every year thereafter until 2020, when the pandemic kept me home.

Over the years we bonded — especially over her potato soup, and my fried chicken and pound cake. I loved Stephanie and she loved me. I became one of the family and someone she loved to introduce to her friends.

She was so proud of me, telling all who would listen, that I was the first female African-American reporter at the Miami Herald. I became especially close to her sister Marny and Marny’s daughter Avory, and to Stephanie’s best friend Peggy Russell. Her parents, Teresa and Roddy, were like longtime friends.

When Stephanie contracted COVID-19, she wrote about it on Facebook, saying she was in the hospital. When I read the news, I sent her a frantic text: “... Please, if you can, let me hear from you. I need to know how you are doing.”

She texted me back: “I am here. Pretty hard to breathe. Feeling exhausted.” It was the last time we would communicate.

Marny, who lives in Indiana, came as soon as she learned her sister was hospitalized. She called me as she drove to Missouri and I could hear the anxiety in her voice. She and Stephanie were so close, like hand-in-glove.

I was happy to know Marny would be there with Asher, who turned 20 in July. As the days passed, it was Marny who gave me daily updates on Stephanie’s condition. If she made the slightest improvement, we all rejoiced and thanked God. On the days she seemed to be regressing, we still prayed, staying faithful that she would come through.

But it wasn’t to be. Stephanie, the witty, creative and loving woman who would have turned 54 on Feb. 21, was called away, leaving a great big void in the hearts of all who love her.

The morning she died, Marny and Asher and some of the family were allowed in to say goodbye to Stephanie.

Marny was crying when she said, “She’s leaving us, Bea. I’m going to put the phone next to her ear so you can tell her goodbye.”

I was crying as I tried to tell Stephanie I loved her and thanked her for loving me back.

Later, Marny told me, “Asher and I have decided to have her cremated and place her ashes in tree saplings and plant her so [that] she may bloom and grow in the most beautiful of ways… just like the trees that she paints. I think she would love that.”