When pandemic is over, I will return to church in all my Sunday best, including my hat

In this 2003 Miami Herald file photo, women from the Greater Miami Chapter of the Links wore their Sunday best to celebrate the book, “Crowns: Portraits of Black Women in Church Hats.” Margaret Cruz, left and Joyce Weaver, right. Bea Hines hopes that when Black women return to in-person services after the pandemic, they will continue to wear their hats and Sunday church clothes. Miami Herald file

Here we are, nearly a year into a pandemic that we never could have imagined.

Some of us have suffered the loss of friends and family members, and are still praying for those who have yet to be healed. Others are just thankful for each day we wake up free of COVID-19. We are thankful that we have learned to cope with the changes that have occurred in our lives. We have learned to complain less.

We have learned to live with mask wearing and washing our hands til they are almost raw. We have learned to take off our shoes at the door, or if we don’t, we have become accustomed to plastic shoe covers waiting just inside the front door. And even technology illiterate folk like me, have learned to do more online shopping because we feel safer shopping from home.

Still, this pandemic thing has caused me to reminisce about the days long before it sucker-punched us. I am a hugger. I love to feel the friendly warmth of a loved one as I am being bear-hugged. And while fist and elbow bumping might be stylish nowadays, I still like a good old-fashioned, firm handshake. To me, nothing can take its place.

While we have learned to cope, some pre-COVID-19 traditions are terribly missed. I miss large family reunions and weddings and birthday celebrations. I even miss the way we used to celebrate the “homegoing” of our deceased friends and loved ones.

And I really do miss Sunday worship services at church. I miss the choir singing the soul-stirring hymns and I miss singing along. I miss the hand-clapping and the spontaneous shouts of “Amen” and “Hallelujah!” I miss the down-home preaching and the Sunday school discussion of the weekly Bible lesson. And I miss the feeling of just having my soul washed as I leave the sanctuary.

And although many people had gotten out of the notion of dressing up for church long before COVID-19 hit us, I have always liked dressing up to visit God at His house. This was an important part of the Sunday ritual at our house for as long as I can remember.

As a child growing up at New Hope Baptist Church, I loved watching Ann Stephens and her sister Willie Mae Denson, dressed in beautiful outfits with coordinating hats, take their Sunday morning stroll down the aisle to their seats.

Growing up in the Black community, we always had Sunday clothes, school clothes and play clothes. Our Sunday clothes might have consisted of the same outfit, Sunday after Sunday, until we outgrew them, but they were special and we treated them as such.

They were special clothes meant to be worn to a special place — the house of worship. It was the same with our school clothes. Once we had worn them almost out, they became our play clothes.

The years brought about a change. And even some people in the Black community became more casual in their church attire. I have always felt that some people take the “come as you are” part of the scripture a bit too far.

I remember when I was a young single mother; I literally had one outfit for church. It was a pink jumper that I wore over a lighter-colored pink blouse.

I had two little boys and I enjoyed keeping them looking cute. So, I took most of what was left of my pay as a domestic worker after I paid the bills and put food on the table, to dress them as cute as I could afford to. I washed and starched (we did that back then) and ironed my pink outfit after every wearing, to make sure it was nice for the next Sunday. I wanted to look nice when I came before the Lord.

I still believe that while clothes should not keep a person from attending church (after all, the Lord looks at the heart), I still like looking nice for the Lord. Many Black women seem to agree and, until COVID-19 paid us an unwanted visit, they kept alive their romance with big, beautiful church hats. Ladies’ head coverings, the more elaborate the better, just seemed to be a part of our culture.

Now, because of the pandemic, some people have become so comfortable at watching church services on television, I am not so sure these treasured traditions will matter once we have come out from this wave of pandemic pain.

I do wonder, however: what we are going to do with all the fancy face masks when we no longer need them. It amazes me at how creative and stylish some people can be with the lowly face mask.

I’ve seen masks covered in sequins and others blinged out with rhinestones and pearls. I’ve seen leather masks and masks made of silk. I’ve seen masks with funny sayings and masks touting messages of social justice. I’ve seen masks with animal faces and the faces of birds.

Some of the stylish masks on display at the Mercado Sazón at Arte Américas in Fresno, California, in December. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

It’s all good. People being creative at a time when they are confronting the horrible results of the plague is a good sign. It tells me that we want to live, that we believe we can, and will, get through this pandemic.

Besides, I can’t wait to see what we will do with all the face masks.