My hope for after Election Day — we return to respecting each other

I am writing this column on the day after Election Day, when the remainder of Americans who didn’t vote by mail or who had voted early went to the polls to cast their vote for a new president, or to keep the same man in the White House.

When I finally went to bed late on Election Day night, America still had not declared a presidential winner. I said my prayers, knowing that no matter who was elected to serve as our president, my confidence was in the Lord. I prayed that whatever happened — whoever was elected — that we would have peace.

I slept peacefully through the night, expecting that if it was the Lord’s will for me to see another day, we would have elected the man who would lead our country for the next four years. Imagine my surprise when I learned some states were yet counting their ballots.

There were cries of “fraud” and “stop the counting...” Still, the poll workers counted, knowing it was important for them to carry out the American process of electing a new leader and to do it without threats.

By the time you read this, all the counting could be done and the man who is destined to lead our country for the next four years will have been elected. If this is so, my prayer is still the same, for Americans to come together as one nation, under God.

I pray that the pettiness and the name calling will become a thing of the past. That we can work together for the good of every American. I pray that the racial divide that has kept us from being a really United States of America will slither away like the evil snake that it is.

I pray for respect, not only toward each other, but respect for the Constitution. Some things just shouldn’t be named among us as Americans. Not anymore.

Most of you already know how old I am, since I remind you of my age ever so often. I was born in 1938, less than a hundred years post-slavery. In my 82 and a half years on earth, I have seen and heard many things.

I have seen how cruel one human being can be to another. I have experienced the bitter taste of hateful racism, heard the name-calling, watched the male members of my family go off to war to fight for freedoms that were foreign to them at home.

I knew of the escapes of many Black men, fearful for their lives, who were sneaked out of town on the beds of rickety wagons, hiding under burlap bags like loads of cabbages on the way to market. They were fleeing the lynching tree.

And I know of others who weren’t so fortunate, and became the “Strange Fruit” hanging from the poplar tree as the late singer Billie Holiday once sang about. And yet, even during those trying times, I have seen examples of pure goodness — random acts of kindness, if you will, even in the darkest of days when I was growing up.

As a Black American, there are some days in my past that I would be thankful to never have to see again. As a nation, we came to a crossroad during the civil rights movement of the late 1950s and 1960s.

Over the years, we weathered the storms brought on by pure hatred, and as life became less dramatic and brutal, I became naive enough to believe we had come to the point in life where we really could treat others — no matter their color or culture — as we wish to be treated. I have been rudely awakened in recent years.

Now, we have come to another crossroad.

We as Americans can take the right road and do the right thing. We can, as a country of peace-loving individuals for the most part, get through this wave of hate toward our fellow Americans we are experiencing. And we can get through this pandemic.

America is made up of a colorful tapestry of all its people, but not everyone has been called to lead the nation. And while I believe we all have been endowed with special gifts — like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is one the world’s top scientists.

However, not all of us are in the position to tell the world how to end the pandemic. I believe we could put a huge dent in the pandemic if we would just listen to the experts like Fauci. I believe we should listen when he admonishes us to wear the mask, to wash our hands frequently and to safely distance ourselves.

It doesn’t make you less of a man or a woman to follow these simple instructions. When we wear the mask in public, we are simply protecting each other.

If we would simply calm down, make it a point to do our part to create a peaceful country, really listen, and to come to grips with what the authorities have to tell us about how to combat COVID-19, I believe that this terrible pandemic really will just disappear.

Our president for the next four years must understand this and set a good example.