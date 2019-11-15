It’s very tough to watch a friend’s mind slip away

Bea Hines and her mother, Ida Belle Johnson, who was 80 when this photo was shot in 1999. Miami Herald file photo

I have watched as the lights of a couple of my dear friends are slowly being dimmed. It is a sad thing to watch, knowing there is absolutely nothing you can do to remedy the situation.

The first time I noticed anything wrong was when one of them, who was a guest in my home, insisted the television anchors delivering the news were talking and pointing directly to her.

At first, I laughed, thinking she was only teasing. When I realized something was askew, I tried to explain that it was the way they were looking into the cameras.

She didn’t believe me, got up and went into another room. It was one of the saddest moments of our friendship.

We met when we were both young, attending the same church. We both had survived abusive marriages and raised our children as single mothers; she has one child.

She loved to sing. So do I. She loved to sew, as did I. We spent many weekends together, sewing and dreaming and talking about the goodness of the Lord.

Several years ago, she moved out of the state to be with her child. Still, she traveled back home twice a year to attend the annual Pentecost celebration in the spring and the Holy Convocation in the fall.

It was while she was here in the spring that I noticed something was wrong. Recently, while here for the Holy Convocation, her actions confirmed what I and some of our other friends already suspected: Something is wrong with our friend.

I was designated to pick her up from the airport. She told me she was coming in on a certain airline, but it was another airline. When I couldn’t find her, she took a cab, not knowing where she was going. Another friend just happened to call her and learned she was in a taxi. Our friend asked to speak to the taxi driver and instructed him as to where to take her.

Since these episodes, several of us have spoken to her daughter, letting her know what we have seen. Because she is at work all day, and her mom is usually home alone, the daughter wasn’t fully aware of the situation.

“I’ve noticed a change in my mom,” she said, “but I didn’t know just how bad it was.”

Looking back over the past few weeks, and at my dear friend, I have realized just how valuable our mind is.

I am reminded of a prayer my mom prayed when I was a child: “Lord, please keep me clothed and in my right mind…”

Growing up, I believe I heard Mom pray that prayer daily. And God answered Mom’s prayer — she was in her “right mind” until she breathed her last breath on Dec. 13, 2002.

As I grew older, I took to praying Mom’s prayer. I thank God each morning for waking me up with the full knowledge of where I am, who I am, and Whose I am. This prayer has comforted me in some of the most trying times.

And while none of us know what the future has in store for us, praying the simple prayer — “Lord, keep me clothed and in my right mind” — can only be a blessing.

Israeli major from Entebbe raid to speak at The Palace

The community is invited to an “Evening with Major Rami Sherman” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at The Palace in Coral Gables, 1 Andalusia Ave.

Sherman is a veteran of the Israel Defense Special Operation Forces. He was the operations officer in “Operation Thunderbolt,” the Israeli intelligence operation that rescued 102 Israeli hostages from Entebbe Airport in Uganda on July 4, 1976.

You can hear the rest of the story when you attend the event, which is co-sponsored by Chabad of Coral Gables and The Palace of Coral Gables. Tickets are $18 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door; advance reservation only.

Tickets can be purchased at ChabadGables.com/entebbe. For information, call 305-490-7572 or email, info@ChabadGables.com.

A well-deserved tribute to these women

Congratulations to the Gamma Omicron Chapter of the national sorority Phi Delta Kappa on its 50th anniversary.

The chapter celebrated the occasion on Nov. 9 at the Miami Shores Country Club with more than 100 guests, including sorority members from chapters across South Florida.

Phi Delta Kappa is a national professional organization comprised of female educators. The Gamma Omicron Chapter was founded in Richmond Heights on Nov. 22, 1969.

Four of the 13 original charter members are alive and three were present at the celebration. They are Willie Mae Robinson, Pauline Wright, and Charlie Mae Culpepper. The fourth charter member, Verna Youngblood, was unable to attend.

Charlie Mae Culpepper, walking down the red carpet, was one of the original charter members of the Gamma Omicron Chapter of the national sorority Phi Delta Kappa honored recently at Miami Shores Country Club. Phi Delta Kappa is national professional organization comprised of female educators.

The organization has donated money to provide clean water in Africa, sponsored preschool reading programs in Opa-locka, supported the NAACP and sponsored college tours for local high school students. Its main mission is its Youth, Education, and Service (Y.E.S.) initiative.

Dr. Sharrie D. Hills, served as the mistress of ceremony and Lola Clark and Lena Pasely served as co-chairs. Katie May Taylor is president of the chapter.

After-school program at African Heritage Cultural Center

Registration for the After School Arts Academy at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is now open. Scholarships, provided by the Peacock Foundation, are available.

The arts academies include the After School Arts Academy, Aug. 19 through June 3, 2020; the Kuumba Winter Arts, Dec. 23 — Jan. 3, 2020; the Spring Arts Workshop, March 23, 2020 — March 27, 2020, and the Summer Arts Conservatory, June 8, 2020 — Aug. 14, 2020.

The program is open to all Miami Dade County Public Schools youngsters, ages 5 to 16. The center is at 6161 NW 22nd Ave. in Liberty City. If you know a child who will benefit from the program, contact the center at ahcac@miamidade.gov.

40th anniversary church celebration

The Missionary Board of The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) invites the community to its 40th anniversary celebration, which will be commemorated during special worship services at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Evangelist Essie M. Redmond will preach at the 10 a.m. service and Evangelist E. Betty Richardson will preach at 7 p.m. The Youth With Voices Ensemble and the Mass Choir will provide special music for both services.