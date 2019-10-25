She’s made it her mission to help Miami veterans. She helped World War II vet get new home.

In a tank near the Liège, Belgium, field hospital, U.S. Army buddies Louis Charles, left, and Moses Smith, right, visit Charles Adderley, with his injured arm in a sling. Miami Herald file photo

Nov. 11 is a special day in America. It is Veterans Day, a day we thank and honor those men and women who have served our country.

But not all veterans have been honored with dignity.

Consider the late Luther James Cox, a black veteran who served in World War II and was among those who invaded Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Cox entered the war from his hometown of Loris, South Carolina. After the war, he relocated to Miami and settled in Liberty City.

As a black veteran, his service seemed to go unnoticed, said his daughter Audrey James.

Cox was wounded in the war, and was never quite the same when he came home, James said. “He was a long-distance truck driver, but because of his wounds and the PTSD he suffered, the job was difficult for him,” James said.

Audrey James

There were few opportunities for blacks returning from the war. It was as though their sacrifices meant nothing. As he grew older and more dependent, James said she moved her dad in with her to care for him.

“I took him to his doctors’ appointments at the Veteran Administration Hospital. I noticed there were a lot of veterans, young and old, just sitting waiting to be helped. They sat for hours, not getting the medical attention they needed,” she said.

That’s when James became an impromptu advocate for her dad and for the other veterans who needed help. She said she asked so many questions that a nurse sent out a doctor to speak to her about the conditions.

“After then I noticed a positive change in the waiting room time; it seemed to get shorter. I figured that all that was needed was for someone to speak up for these men and women who sacrificed themselves for their country,” James said.

Her father was 88 when he died in 2007. But James said her work didn’t end with his death. “Some of my dad’s last words were; ‘Don’t ever stop looking out for my brothers and sisters who served in the war,’ ” James said.

She hasn’t.

After her dad’s death, James began visiting the VA Hospital on a regular basis, asking the vets what their needs were. Many said they needed decent housing and food.

Four years ago, James, who lives on a fixed income, started buying groceries for the vets and delivering it to their homes. When the American Food Bank learned of her selfless deeds, the food bank started donating food to her effort.

One of her most memorable veterans was the late Charles Adderley, who when he died was Miami’s oldest veteran of World War II.

“It was raining the day I took some food to Mr. Adderley,” she said. “When he opened the door, I noticed a moldy smell. He invited me inside, and I saw buckets everywhere, positioned to catch the rain water pouring in from a leaky roof. There were buckets in his closets; in his bedroom; his kitchen. You could see the sky from the holes in his roof. He was living in a deplorable condition,” James said.

She asked Adderley to allow her to get some help for him. “He said, ‘Go ahead my daughter…’ He had tears in his eyes.”

James said she first hit a dead end.

“I then called a local television station, and was directed to a Broward County agency. The agency was willing to work with me but couldn’t because they were in another county, “ James said.

They turned the information over to another local TV station, who sent out a team to Adderley’s house on a day James was preparing a meal for him. The TV station did a story on Adderley and Volunteers of America stepped in. They discovered that Adderley, who was born in Overtown on March 3, 1924 and graduated from Booker T. Washington Jr./Sr. High, was the oldest veteran in Miami.

Rebuilding of Miami, along with other organizations, rebuilt his house and Adderley lived out his last days in a comfortable setting.

Along with his new home, Adderley became somewhat of a local celebrity. In December 2017, CNN flew Adderley and James to New York to help ring in 2018.

Today, James is still helping veterans who need help with food, housing and other needs. Last year, she helped organize an event/service at her church, Greater Harvest Baptist Church, 2310 NW 58th St., to honor all veterans.

This year, the church has partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 471 and the Vietnam Veterans of America to host the Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11. The Rev. Kenneth McGee, senior pastor of the church, will officiate.

The day will include the service/celebration at 10 a.m, followed by a luncheon. At 3 p.m., there will be a gospel concert Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Call Alvin W. Roberts at 786-385-2634 or email: Alvin@cilisf.org; or James at 305-305-3658 or email LutherJCoxCDC@gmail.com.

Film screening

The screening for the movie, “Dawn of Light,” will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Cosford Cinema at the University of Miami, 5030 Brunson Dr. in Coral Gables.

The film follows the search for truth and meaning undertaken by eight individuals from different parts of the world.

The event is sponsored by Bahai’s of Miami. To attend, go to invite@eventbrite.com.

Mideast expert to speak at Temple Emanu-El

Ambassador Yoram Ettinger will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach.

Ettinger has served as Minister for Congressional Affairs at Israel’s Embassy in Washington, as Israel’s Consul General in Houston and as Director of Israel’s Government Press Office. He is the editor of “Straight From The Jerusalem Cloakroom and Boardroom,” a newsletter on issues of national security and overseas investments in Israel’s high tech.

The cost is $9 per person. You may reserve online at www.tesobe.org or call Barbara Breslow at 305-538-2503, ext. 222.

Holiday Bazaar

The annual Fall/Christmas Bazaar at Palm Springs United Methodist Church, 5700 W. 12th Ave. in Hialeah, will kick off at 8 a.m. Nov. 2 and will open every Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. until Christmas. Items for sale will include gift and holiday decorations. On this day of the bazaar (Nov. 2), tables will be available for vendors. Interested persons may call 305-821-3232.

An indoor rummage sale in the shed will feature clothing, household items, books, toys and pictures for sale. There also will be food for sale in the Fellowship Hall. Proceeds go to the church’s missions.