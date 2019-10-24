Celebrate glory on the gridiron at HistoryMiami exhibit on football greats

American football is about winning, losing, scores, records, trophies, and so much more.

In Miami, we know the game’s lessons well. But whether your favorite team wins or loses there is always Gridiron Glory, and that is what is being celebrated now at HistoryMiami Museum.

The National Football League is marking its 100th season, and Miami will host Super Bowl LIV Feb. 2, 2020. Ahead of that big game day, plan a museum day to experience a huge exposition about professional football.

Many of the exhibits are interactive and fans can get up close to more than 200 artifacts including the seven-pound sterling silver Vince Lombardi Trophy, a game ball from 1910, rare photographs, and one-of-a-kind documents.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Visitors can re-live footage from NFL films of milestone records that turned players into legends. Fans can even try on uniforms to see how they measure up.

More than 400 football fans and stars recently gathered at HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, to celebrate the opening of “Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Notables included former Miami Dolphins player and Hall of Famer Dwight Stephenson, Hall of Famer Lesley Visser, as well as about 40 Miami Dolphins alumni including Nat Moore, Dick Anderson, Fred Banks, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Norm Evans, Arturo Freeman, Nate Garner, Eddie Hill, Jeno James, William Judson, Tony Nathan, Ed Newman, John Offerdahl, Kendall Newson, Tom Smith, Howard Twilley, Julius Pruitt, Keith Sims, Otto Stowe and Jed Weaver.

Other VIPS included Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Committee, along with committee members. American journalist, sports broadcaster, and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver and current radio play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo emceed the celebration.

“What an amazing turnout for our red carpet event at HistoryMiami to be among all of the Miami football legends,” said Jorge Zamanillo, Executive Director of HistoryMiami Museum. “Any football fan will be touched by the inspirational stories of the games, players, coaches and history on exhibition in Gridiron Glory.”

The 8,000-square-foot traveling exhibition has been featured in every Super Bowl city since 2012. In Miami, it will run through Super Bowl week until Feb. 9, 2020.

To learn more, check out www.historymiami.org or call 305-375-1492. HistoryMiami Museum is located at 101 W. Flagler St.

CONCERT TO BENEFIT ADL

The season opener concert of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra will be “In Concert Against Hate,” 7:30 p.m., Nov. 2, at Temple Israel of Greater Miami, 137 NE 19th St., Miami. The concert was conceived to combat growing anti-Semitism and will benefit the Anti-Defamation League.

“I can’t think of a better way to launch our first full orchestra season at Temple Israel than to bring awareness to growing anti-Semitism and hate in the world and I am honored to join forces with the Anti Defamation League for such a worthy cause,” said Maestra Sebrina Alfonso of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

“Music is a healing force and as a member of the arts community I believe it is our duty to do all we can to help make the world a better and safer place for us all to live together in peace.”

Alfonso has joined with Alan Mason, Director of Music Emeritus of Temple Israel, to create the program which will feature a 30-piece orchestra and guest artists Matthew Maness, tenor; Neil Nelson, bass-baritone; and Giselle Elgarresta Rios, soprano. Music is by David Chesky.

Tickets are $54 and VIP tickets, which include a pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m., are $125. For tickets and more information, visit www.southfloridasymphony.org. The Miami season at Temple Israel officially launches Nov. 16.

BEAUX ARTS COSTUME BALL

Here’s your chance to support the arts at one of the hottest, and coolest, parties in town.

Beaux Arts will present its 67th annual ball, themed “Fire & Ice,” 7 p.m., Nov. 16 at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. The event is known as “Miami’s longest running and most anticipated costume ball” where guests gather for a fun and philanthropic night. \u0009

“This year’s ball theme year celebrates Beaux Arts fiery passion for raising money to spread arts appreciation in South Florida,” said Beaux Arts President Lauren Dowlen. “With the help of countless supporters and sponsors, we are committed to keeping Beaux Art educational programs and the Lowe Art Museum for years to come in our community and the proceeds from this ball will allow us to do that.”

Daniella Carazo Reynolds and Kaitlyn Rieder chair this year’s ball, and Beaux Arts Vice President Michele Reese Granger chairs décor.

Attendees’ always wear over-the-top costumes that steal the show in the annual contest. Ice Bars and Fire dancers bring the theme to life, along with a live band and delicious theme-based foods and cocktails by Bacardi.

A single ticket to the ball is $250. Purchase, and learn more about auction items and the raffle that organizers are hoping will raise large critical funds for the Beaux Arts’ mission, at www.BeauxArtsMiami.org/ball.

LIGHT THE NIGHT WALK

More than 5,000 people, including corporate and family teams who have been touched by cancer, will gather to walk in an emotional and uplifting evening, 6 p.m., Nov. 2 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual “Light the Night” event.

Together they join a massive cancer community of approximately one million people at 150 inspirational evening walks across the U.S. and Canada all in an effort to end cancer.

This is the primary fundraiser for LLS, the world’s largest volunteer health agency dedicated to blood cancer. Register to participate, or make a donation, at www.lightthenight.org/events/miami.

If you have news for this column, send it to CHRISTINAMMAYO@GMAIL.COM.