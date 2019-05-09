These seven MDC students will get scholarships to complete their college degrees

Jack Kent Cooke scholarship students celebrate at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson campus on April 24, 2019. The winners, from left to right, are Alejandro Garcia, Victor Garnica, Fiorenza Herrera Diaz, Neyton Fernandez, Clarisel Lozano, John Lizano, and Yeniselis Morales. Miami Dade College

Seven Miami-Dade College students were awarded the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship — the first time in the program’s history that seven scholarships were awarded to students at the same school.

Each student will receive $40,000 annually for up to three years as they complete their bachelor’s degrees.

The scholarship program recognizes the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degree at four-year institutions. In addition to financial support, students will have access to mentors, college planning resources, internships, study abroad opportunities and graduate school funding.

Winners include Alejandro Garcia, Victor Garnica, Fiorenza Herrera Diaz, Neyton Fernandez, Clarisel Lozano, John Lizano and Yeniselis Morales.

Villagers’ Scholarships

The Villagers, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of historic Miami-Dade County sites, awarded $31,000 to students with interests in architectural, historic preservation and restoration.

Seven scholarship winners were selected from the University of Miami’s School of Architecture Program. The recipients are: Maria Lira, Tiffini Banks, Clarissa Hellebrand, Amanda Arrizabalaga, Julia Murdoch, David Holmes and Shannar O’Connor.

Collectively, the students have worked on several local and national historic preservation projects, including a survey of the Shenandoah neighborhood in Davie, documenting Art Deco structures in Miami Beach and documenting historic buildings in Coral Gables.

Additional winners include Mara Stegaru from Florida International University and Trey Asner from the University of Florida’s School of Architecture. Stegaru has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and has worked to restore Miami’s Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, while Asner is a graduate student majoring in historic preservation who’s documenting mid-century modern neighborhoods in Florida.

Also, a portion of the scholarship funds are reserved for select students at Design and Architecture Senior High, and winners can designate the funds to the college of their choice. This year’s winners earned college credit for attending the pre-college program at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. They are: Maresa Amador, Maria Kuraeva and Yan Sotolongo.

Miami Lakes Educational Center

Magnet Schools of America recently awarded Miami Lakes Educational Center with the Dr. Ronald P. Simpson Magnet School of Merit Award – one of the most prestigious awards available to magnet schools in the United States. The school is the first in Miami-Dade County to receive this award and was recognized during the National Magnet Schools of America Conference, held in Baltimore.

“This outstanding achievement honors and celebrates the dedication of Miami Lakes Educational Center’s teachers and administrators who provide students with a rigorous, well-planned education in a field of their choice, preparing them for college and career,” said Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman.

SAT SESSION

Jeffrey Rothkopf, director of Higher Standards Tutorial, will host a free SAT/PSAT and ACT practice test and strategy workshop for students and their parents at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 14 at the Hampton Inn, 8200 SW 70 Ave..

To participate, students must reserve their seats by sending the date and time of the workshop they wish to attend, their name, their parent(s) name, their current school and grade level, a valid email address, and a phone number to drjeff@higherstandards.biz or by calling 305-234-2565.

Students should bring calculators, pencils, and copies of their previous SAT/PSAT, ACT, and Pre-ACT scores.

For information, call 305-234-2565.