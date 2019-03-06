We’ve got too much anger. We need to start praying.

I know there are people who don’t believe in religion.
To tell the truth, neither do I.
However, I do believe in having a personal relationship with the Lord — that’s not religion. It is simply a way of life. I have learned, over the years, that knowing God, and having faith in His son Jesus Christ, has been the one sustaining element in my life. This precious friendship keeps me accountable and keeps my conscience alive so that I am always aware of my actions and the consequences they carry.
This isn’t to say that I never make mistakes, or that I don’t sometimes fall short of the goal I have set for myself. What it means is that even at my weakest moments (and there have been many), I know I have a friend I can rely on.
This was my muse recently, as I watched the news on television and read the newspaper.
People are so angry today that road rage has become a way of life. On one news report, a man was so consumed with rage as he was driving that he stopped his car on a busy highway, jumped out and began to beat violently on the window of another driver’s car. I don’t know what happened that the man became so angry he risked his own life to hurt another human being.
When I saw the incident as it unfolded on television, I wondered what has happened to us — as a nation of supposedly peace-loving people.
This caused me to think about my own personal and spiritual life. What causes people go get so angry they want to hurt others — be it with words or a gun?
Personally, I think such a person needs a good soul-cleaning. I am not trying to push my faith or religion on anyone. And I know life in America has never been easy — especially for people who look like me. But we had hope.
Seems like now hope is lost for most folk. Back in the day when I was growing up, you rarely heard of someone being murdered in our neighborhood. We had our problems. Poverty was abundant and put a lot of stress on families. Still, we could sleep at night with our doors unlocked and for the most part, and we generally could depend on the “Miz Dorises” in our neighborhood to watch our children. They did it lovingly and became surrogate mothers to many neighborhood children.
I don’t recall any drive-by shootings when I was growing up. Maybe it is because there weren’t that many cars in our neighborhood. Anyway, children played freely and happily on the few playgrounds we had.
Our parents, many of them only one or two generations from slavery, wanted the best for us. And while there were protests to eliminate the Jim Crow laws that kept us in bondage more than a century after slavery, we believed in freedom and justice and we had hope.
Even with all that was going on around us, there wasn’t this season of hatefulness back then. Too many folk nowadays simply hate for the sake of hating. Bullying has become a big thing, and is cutting away at our young — our future. It seems to be OK for the president of our nation to use profanity in a public speech and for him to suggest a person to be “body slammed.”
There seems to be no more dignity and integrity in the nation’s highest office. America needs to go to church.
Our president could use a good laying-on-of-hands prayer by a devout man or woman of God. I’m telling you, folk, it couldn’t hurt. The gesture might even scare him straight.
In the past, Americans have always found refuge in church in times of trouble. Well, I’m telling you now —we are in trouble. It’s time to have church. As a child and even through my teenage years, going to church was a part of our weekly ritual. You went to church. Period.
Back then, your momma (and sometimes dad) went to church; your grandma and aunts and cousins and uncles went to church, too. It was what we did.
While we were there, we heard the Word of God, which taught us how to live and how to treat our neighbors, and even strangers. The Word equipped us with enough goodness to carry us through to the next Sunday.
So, I’m thinking, if those of us who believe in prayer, and its power, would simply pray for our nation to return to the “old landmark” as a gospel song puts it, we just might see a change.
People just might start having compassion toward one another. Congress might just start working together instead of creating a division, and maybe there would be an end to road rage. I believe that if we, as a nation, would pray, we can turn around this season of hate and mistrust. It’s worth a try.
Celebrating a preacher
Congratulations to Evangelist Essie M. Redmond, who will celebrate her preaching anniversary during special worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday at The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness), 1351 NW Sixth St. in Liberty City.
Redmond has been a member of the church since 1950. She got saved when she was 15 and in addition to serving the church as an evangelist, she has been a Bible class teacher and was the editor of the church’s newspaper.
She is the widow of the late Elder Wille Redmond, Jr. and the mother of one daughter — Essie L. Baker, who is also an evangelist. Redmond is the grandmother of four and the great-grandmother of two. The service is open to the community. It’s free.
Mitzvah Day at temple
Sunday is Mitzvah Day at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach, and the community is invited to participate.
The day will feature bakers making hamentashen, children making Purim cards and knitters creating “Shawls of Love.”
The baking starts at 10 a.m. and all other activities will start at 11 a.m.
If you go, you are invited to donate books, travel-size toiletries and kosher food. Call 305-538-2503, ext. 222 for more information. Also, the temple will present “Whim ‘N Rhythm” of Yale University in an a capella concert at 7 p.m. Thursday (March 14) in the sanctuary. Tickets are: $35/$40 for priority seating; $20/$25 for general admission; $15/$20 for seniors ages 65 and up, and $10/$15 for students. You may pre-order reduced-price tickets at, whimattempleemanuel.eventbrite.com.
After-school program recognized
A warm Neighbors in Religion salute to Ocean Reef Community Foundation for awarding a $30,000 grant to City Life KIX, 1088 W. Mowry Dr. in Homestead, an after-school program under the umbrella of Greater Miami Youth for Christ. The program provides daily spiritual character development, homework assistance, mentoring, fitness, and literacy to at-risk students ages K-12 in West Homestead.
Stacy Morales, program founder and director of the 25-year-old program, said the generous grant “...will help us train new, young and indigenous leaders to become more effective in their teaching of our children, who otherwise might not have the opportunities of one on one mentorship and guidance.”
The program serves urban youth in two locations of Miami-Dade County —West Homestead/Florida City and Jordan Commons in Princeton, which is the nation’s largest Habitat for Humanity community. More than 7,000 youths have been served by the program. Many of its graduates have gone on to college and after graduation have come back to help other children in need
Celebrating the Moravian church
Congratulations to New Hope Moravian Church, 6001 SW 127th Ave., on its 28th anniversary, which was celebrated on Feb. 17, during an anniversary service of Thanksgiving and potluck dinner. New Hope is the second Moravian congregation in the Miami Area.
The sister congregation is Prince of Peace Moravian Church in Miami Gardens. The worldwide Moravian Unity has more than 1 million members in more than 40 countries around the world.
The religious group is an ancient pre-Reformation church that dates back to the 1400s, and began in central Europe, formerly known as the nations of Bohemia and Moravia, which is where the name Moravian is from. Brother Gregorio Moody is pastor of the congregation.
