We’ve got too much anger. We need to start praying.

Pope Francis prays inside the Basilica of Saint Anselmo prior to the start of a procession to the Basilica of Santa Sabina before the Ash Wednesday Mass opening Lent, the 40-day period of abstinence and deprivation for Christians before Holy Week and Easter, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Pope Francis is marking Ash Wednesday with prayer and a solemn procession between two churches on one of ancient Rome’s seven hills. Gregorio Borgia AP