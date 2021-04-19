Broward County

A tractor trailer fire shuts down one side of the Sawgrass Expressway late in rush hour

Sawgrass Expressway southbound traffic stalled after a Monday morning crash and fire of a semi-truck.
The smoke from a not too distant semi-truck fire has blocked Sawgrass Expressway southbound traffic Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Though the 8:50 a.m. crash and blaze were off to the right shoulder and the driver wasn’t injured, the intense smoke cut down visibility enough that Sunrise police were diverting cars off at the Sunrise Boulevard exit.

Traffic began slowly moving again around 9:50 a.m. as two lanes had reopened. All lanes reopened by 10:30 a.m.

Fire rescue workers douse the semi-truck on fire along the Sawgrass Expressway Monday morning. Florida Department of Transportation

