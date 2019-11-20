He was found dead in a Broward home. Deputies want to know what happened

Broward sheriff’s deputies are hunting for clues after a man was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Northwest Seventh Terrace in Pompano Beach, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found London Scott, 55, dead.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. They did not comment on cause of death.

This developing story will be updated as more information is known.