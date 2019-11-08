Father shot and left for dead near Fort Lauderdale. Deputies need help finding out why

Channing Howard, 38, was found lying in the grass with a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on his death. Miami Herald File

Broward Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a father whose body was found in an unincorporated neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale.

Channing Howard, 38, was found lying in the grass with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the 2700 block of Northwest Ninth Street and found Howard.

He was unresponsive when Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead.

Deputies did not say what led to the shooting.

Family members told NBC 6 that Howard was shot after getting into an argument with a neighbor.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this incident to call BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4200.

Anonymous tips can be provided through Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-8477 or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

This a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.