This teen was riding in the backseat of an Uber. Then the driver’s gun went off, cops say.

Bailey Braun was sitting in the back seat of an Uber with her boyfriend, Alcy Zaldivar, on Sunday when they heard what they described as “an explosion.”

At first, the teenagers — who were heading to her Aventura home from his home in Broward — didn’t realize it was the sound of a gun going off.

“I didn’t feel the gunshot,” 15-year-old Bailey told the Miami Herald. “When I lifted my foot over the seat I saw blood coming out.”

The bullet had hit Bailey’s ankle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Tuesday, police said the Uber driver, 27-year-old Adrian Harper, had stopped near the Hollywood Police Department to pick up two passengers and was moving his gun to secure it in the holster when it went off.

“He had advised that he did not realize that he had his finger inside the trigger guard and accidentally pulled the trigger,” an officer wrote in a report.

The department released surveillance footage that showed one of the passengers — who was putting luggage in the trunk of the car at the time of the shooting — running inside for help.

Police ended up charging Harper, who had a concealed weapon permit, with culpable negligence, a misdemeanor. He was given a notice to appear and was not booked into jail.

Meanwhile, Bailey said she remembers the driver coming over and “freaking out.”

She said she told him: ”You shot me.”

Alcy said “it was like a scene from a movie.”

“I assumed it was a gunshot, but I thought it was someone from the outside shooting at us,” he said.

Bailey was taken to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, where she was given a cast and told she should expect to recover in about five weeks. Both she and her boyfriend are still struggling to cope with what happened.

“It was crazy,” Alcy said.

Uber said in a statement that Harper no longer has access to the app and that incident “is deeply troubling and our thoughts are with the rider and her family as she recovers.”