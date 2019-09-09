Broward County

That might be a grenade in the garbage. A bomb squad has been called

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
The Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad has been called out to a Waste Management garbage facility to help deal with a possible grenade in the garbage.

Pembroke Pines police said it was found during garbage sorting at 20701 Pembroke Rd. Monday morning. Though no safety alerts have been issued for the area, the rear of Waste Management’s facility has been blocked.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it’s learned.

