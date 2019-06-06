Broward County
Those bloodsucking beasts from hell are back. Mosquito-spraying is on the way
Fight mosquitoes with these simple tips
Believe it or not, there is something arguably more irritating about Florida living than driving on construction-riddled I-95 or the airport expressway.
Mosquitoes.
Even if you’re one of the lucky few people mosquitoes overlook in favor of tastier people — Type A blood types are less susceptible to mosquito bites compared to Type O people, among other factors, according to AskSmithsonian — we’ve all heard the incessant sound of one of them buzzing our ears in the middle of the night.
Broward officials know the sound. Recent rains have stimulated activity of the damned insects, so the county’s Mosquito Control Section will spray five areas of the C=county to reduce the mosquito larvae population.
In particular, the targeted mosquito is the Aedes Aegypti, “a known disease carrying mosquito,” the county said in a news release.
The preventive larviciding will be done via trucks and will happen between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. — weather permitting — on June 11 and 12.
The targeted areas include portions of Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miramar and Pembroke Pines.
A map of the spraying schedule is available on the county’s website at http://www.broward.org/Mosquito/Pages/LarvicidingSchedule.aspx.
Need more help with a mosquito problem? Call 311.