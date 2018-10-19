The Yellow Green Farmers Market has been shut down, and might be closed this weekend

Were you headed to go shopping at the Yellow Green Farmers Market this weekend?
You may want to make alternate plans. The popular Broward browsing destination has been temporarily shut down by the city of Hollywood, and might not be able to open its doors as usual for this weekend’s business.
“The decision was made to close the market for the upcoming weekend due to potential life-safety issues created by unpermitted work and fire-access issues,” Hollywood spokeswoman Raelin Storey told the Sun Sentinel via email. “We’ll continue to work with the owners of the facility, expediting permits and inspections, in an effort to allow the market to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Although the news of the shutdown hasn’t hit the market’s website yet, its Facebook page explains that its expansion is causing some issues with the city of Hollywood.
The social media statement says the 9-year-old market is experiencing “growing pains in navigating the often complicated world of zoning, permitting and complying with local fire and building codes. To that end, YGFM has been diligently working with City of Hollywood officials in coming into full compliance with all legal and safety requirements.”
But the popular market’s general manager is hopeful that these issues will be resolved before the weekend.
“We are asking for due process and the city of Hollywood hasn’t told us the issues so we’re a little confused,” YGFM’s general manager Mark Menagh told the Miami Herald. “At this time we are planning as opening as usual, pending further notification.”
Too many cars coming into the facility have been an issue, Menagh admits.
“We met with the police department as the crowds are so large,” he explained. “We’re growing so we added another parking lot next door.”
A meeting is set for later Friday to see if the 300-booth destination can open.
“YGFM is entitled to due process and wants to work in partnership with the City so that the future of our great City of Hollywood can include YGFM for the benefit of all residents of South Florida and beyond,” concludes the Facebook post.
