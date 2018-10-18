Ex-girlfriend of private eye accuses mayor of spying

A Sprint Store in Davie was burglarized on Oct. 1, 2018. This individual used a large piece of broken asphalt to smash the glass out of the front door. The clumsy thief was only able to get away with a few sets of wireless speaker systems.
Davie public information officer Mark Leone talks to the press after police cleared Nova High School's lockdown in Davie. Nova High and the schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown by police as they responded to a shooting threat.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Sept. 9, two suspects were captured by security cameras as they broke into the yard of A & K Landscaping. Once inside, the suspects pried open the company’s trailer and stole several tools valued at almost $4,000.
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning at a gas station near Fort Lauderdale. Deputies hope that someone can identify the suspect from surveillance video.
