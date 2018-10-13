Roliandis Danger Oliveros, 29, of Miami Gardens, died on Saturday when the semi-truck he was driving veered off an elevated exit ramp and fell at least 80 feet, landing on its roof. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
Semi-truck driver dies after 80-foot fall from Turnpike exit ramp

The driver of a semi-truck died on Saturday morning after he veered off an elevated highway exit ramp in Broward County and fell at least 80 feet.

Around 6:26 a.m., Roliandis Danger Oliveros, 29, of Miami Gardens, was driving a 2006 Kenworth T600 semi-truck southbound on Florida’s Turnpike when he drove onto an exit ramp connecting the Turnpike to Interstate 595, Florida Highway Patrol said in a media release.

Oliveros, who was lugging a 53-foot trailer behind him, crashed the truck into a concrete barrier wall along the right side of the ramp and fell to his death, FHP said.

The truck fell onto its roof and landed in a grassy area below. No one else was injured, FHP said.

FHP is investigating the crash.

