After mother leaves for work, two children die in Pompano Beach apartment fire

Two sisters were killed on Saturday when their apartment unit caught fire while their mother was away from home, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Police identified the children as 5-month-old Abigail Espinoza and 5-year-old Sofia Melendez. The girls, along with their 2-year-old brother, were left in the supervision of their mother’s 15-year-old sister while their mother, 23-year-old Jocelyn Melendez, left the home for work.
Around 9:30 a.m., neighbors at the Banyan Club apartments at 1830 NE 48th St. noticed smoke billowing from the family’s unit and called for help. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and put out the fire, discovering the bodies of young Abigail and Sofia inside.
Investigators are looking into what happened after Melendez left the home, and how the fire started, BSO said.
