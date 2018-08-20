He had no idea his 18-wheeler was on fire. Here’s the reason he finally stopped.

A trucker drove for more than five miles on US-27 Monday without realizing there was a huge problem brewing in his 18-wheeler — a fire.
According to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, units from Weston responded after a passerby called to report seeing flames coming from the back of an 18-wheeler.
Units spotted the truck — which was carrying recyclables and refuse — heading south on US-27 near Interstate 75. But crew members couldn’t get the driver’s attention, the department said.
The trucker drove about five miles to Griffin Road before realizing what was going on, the department said.
“The driver was completely unaware his truck’s load of paper and plastics were on fire until he finally pulled over and saw for himself,” the department said in a news release.
Firefighters made the driver dump his load on the highway to prevent the truck from getting torched. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said it took nearly 5,000 gallons of water and foam to put out the blaze.
No one was hurt in the fire.
