Teachers union’s ‘diversity’ mural in Miami Springs may face challenge

A Miami-Dade teachers union mural that includes a Gay Pride rainbow, a child reading a book, and a verse from a Maya Angelo poem has rankled the City of Miami Springs.

“The idea was to make a mural that addressed pending legislation in Tallahassee, at the time, that would affect public schools, as well as the rights of minorities and those in the LGBTQ+ community,” said Luis Valle, a local artist who was commissioned by the union to paint the mural. “It is about inclusivity for all people and all cultures.”

Valle named his mural “Rise” and says it is a call for all who struggle to rise and face life’s challenges using benchmarks that include education, justice, and free speech.

And a challenge for the mural may be forthcoming.

“If you do not see the word mural on an ordinance this does not mean it’s allowed, means you should make an inquiry with the Building & Zoning department first and present your mural,” Miami Springs Councilwoman Jacky Bravo said last week in an email. “We are not talking about a small stamp on the wall. Seems like they took a blind eye on this one, and unfortunately has caused an issue to be dealt with.”

Bravo did not specify how the city planned to deal with the mural.

The mural was unveiled last March in the United Teachers of Dade parking lot, at 5553 Northwest 36th Street, equidistant from TGK prison on the west, and the city’s adult entertainment district to the east. The adult zone permits sex shops, lap dances, bondage, and humiliating activities, the city ordinance says.

Blocks from the mural, Miami Springs recently announced plans to build 8-foot fences along Northwest 36th Street to rein in drug dealing, prostitution, and other “immoral behavior.”

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats submitted a permit application on May 17, 2021, for a “mural painting” and paid a $125 permit fee to the City of Miami Springs, according to documents obtained by the Herald through a public records request. However, the city requires permits to be obtained before work starts.

Hernandez-Mats has not returned messages seeking comment.

UTD represents more than 30,000 county school employees — including teachers, paraprofessionals, campus monitors, clerical workers, and other staffers. Last year, former President Barack Obama campaigned at the site for President Joe Biden. Miami Springs officials were not invited.

Former President Barack Obama surprises Joe Biden field organizers during a stop in Miami Springs, Florida on Saturday, October 24, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Around the same time, city officials and police had moved out of City Hall due to a fungus infestation, and some code rules were relaxed.

That is, until last spring when Miami Springs Mayor Maria Mitchell ordered a code enforcement squad to crack down on code violators after a neighbor’s car backed up and knocked her off the sidewalk. She was upset that a hedge blocked her view.

“We have a code in place, and it needs to be enforced,” Mitchell said.

The code specifies which colors suit the city’s palate.

Councilwoman Bravo attached and highlighted a portion of the code, in her email to the Herald, which says a sign’s “base colors and materials shall be warm pastels, light pastels or shades of white selected in compliance with the approved City of Miami Springs color palette.”

Accepted hues, according to the city’s color palette, include “American white,” “Montgomery white,” and “China white” (a slang term for heroin), among others.

It remains unclear whether the union’s permit application was officially approved or disapproved, as that section of the city’s permit application listed “for office use only” is blank. A separate public records request seeking more information is under review by the City Clerk’s office.

“When work for which a permit is required is commenced prior to the obtaining of a permit, the permit applicant shall be required to pay $100.00 plus a double permit fee,” the city’s website says.

Aside from permitting fees and a negligible fine, Miami Springs has various prohibitions for signs including those which it deems “animated” or “obscene,” its code says. And outdoor signs cannot exceed 8 square feet.

The city’s sign code was last updated in 2019, with yes votes from Miami Springs Mayor Maria Mitchell and Councilman Bob Best, both of whom did not return a message seeking comment.

“Any sign so determined to be an illegal non-conforming sign shall be removed within 30 days of notification to the owner of the property on which the sign is located,” the code says.

The union site’s property owner is UTD Building Corp., county records show, which is a separate legal entity from the union. A public records request seeking notices to the owner, from Miami Springs, about sign violations or to remove the mural, is under review by the city.

After a Herald inquiry, the Miami Springs City Council met and abruptly announced, last week, that the city may add $30,000 to the budget to pay a legal team for “updating the city’s sign code.”

The next Miami Springs City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at 201 Westward Dr. The meeting will be broadcast live at https://www.miamisprings-fl.gov/meetings.

Those who cannot attend in person may email their comments or suggestions, which will become part of the meeting’s official record, to cityclerk@miamisprings-fl.gov

A social media post Thursday shows the mural has been defaced. The City of Miami Springs did not immediately respond to a request for information.

“Where there is love, hate seems to want to come in and crash the party,” said artist Luis Valle, who plans on repairing the mural when he returns from Mexico in a few weeks.

Theo Karantsalis can be reached at karantsalis@bellsouth.net