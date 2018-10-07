Hay there! Do your NEIGH-bors have horses?

Ahead of the holiday weekend, local beaches remained open on Friday amid moderate levels of red tide high enough to trigger symptoms, including coughing and fish kills. Local officials will offer advisories rather than close beaches.
Opa-locka police are investigating an alleged road rage incident along Northwest 135th Avenue in which the driver of a car shot a truck driver in the face after the two vehicles collided Friday morning.
Miami-Dade Police are investigating a possibly fake viral video at Miami’s Flea Market USA that shows a green-haired woman with shooting into a man’s car and taking a child out of the backseat before speeding off.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
A Florida Keys backcountry flats fishing guide reported a stranded Atlantic bottlenose dolphin while participating in a tournament over the weekend. National Park Service rangers and volunteers were able to push the dolphin safely out to sea.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call of a tractor trailer fire on the Gratigny Pkwy & NW 42 Ave. When units arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in fire. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.