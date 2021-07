South Florida Protesters defend U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar as others criticizes her outside of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana July 22, 2021 07:11 AM

Protesters defended U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, as a protester called her "communist and Che (Guevara) lover" outside of the Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, during a GOP town hall broadcast live hosted by FOX News’ Sean Hannity.