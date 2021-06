South Florida Governor DeSantis and Mayor Levine Cava give update on search and rescue operations June 26, 2021 12:19 PM

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Miami-Dade Fire chief Alan R. Cominsky gave an update Saturday morning, on the search and rescue operations at the site of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South bldg.