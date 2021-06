South Florida Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at the family reunification center in Surfside June 24, 2021 10:30 PM

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke to family member and friends awaiting word about their love ones at the Surfside Community Center on Thursday evening, June 24, 2021, after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo.