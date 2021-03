South Florida Caravan through Miami in support of ‘Patria y Vida’ March 07, 2021 12:39 PM

Hundreds of cars joined a caravan through the streets of Miami in support of the political song titled ‘Patria y Vida,’-‘Homeland and Life’ by a group of musicians including Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Maykel “El Osorbo” Castillo, and El Funky de Cuba.