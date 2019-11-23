Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Palm Beach County. Fatalities have been reported

An Amtrak train hit a vehicle in Palm Beach County Saturday afternoon, killing people in the vehicle.

At 2 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash involving a train near the 18000 block of Beeline Hwy at the entrance to the Corbett Area, Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters discovered it was an Amtrak passenger train that hit a vehicle, causing “heavy damage,” Fire Rescue said. There were fatalities inside the vehicle, but no one was injured on the train.

Fire Rescue did not confirm how many people had died in the crash. The tracks remained closed to train traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is known.