South Florida After a carjacking left him paraplegic, South Florida stepped up and gave him a hand November 21, 2019 04:07 PM

Jirandy Lahitte, 27, is photographed a year after participating in the Miami Herald's annual Wish Book at his home. Lahitte was left paralyzed after being shot during a carjacking. Now he has a new accessible bed, toilet, sink and ramps.