South Florida The Exile Experience at MDC Special Collections at Freedom Tower, will launch Exile Today, a program that reflects on the unique cultural impact of Miami’s exile community. October 31, 2019 06:30 AM

The panel “Miami, Becoming the Magic City", will focused on the transformation of the city of Miami and includes author Carlos Alberto Montaner, architect Raúl L. Rodríguez and CEO of The Related Group Jorge Pérez and Miami Herald's Pedro Portal.