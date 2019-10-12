Photo Gallery: Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’

Thousands attended the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Attendees to the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), posed for a picture at the University of Miami Health System booth, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Crismely Jimenez and Camila Amaris, participating at the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), posed for a picture at the University of Miami Health System booth, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jeanne Elfman, participating at the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), posed for a picture at the University of Miami Health System booth, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Sandra Bennett and her Beagle Tyson, attended the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Attendees warm up for the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
A group of cancer survivors including Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, react as they were honored at the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
A group of cancer survivors were honored at the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow posed for selfies with attendees at the starting line of the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow leads the countdown at the starting line of the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Thousands attended the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
A group of cancer survivors including Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, react as they were honored at the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Cancer survivors Collette Wallace (left) and Kim Heard, rect as they were honored at the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Thousands attending the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), walked along the streets of downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Thousands attending the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen(R) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale “More Than Pink Walk(TM), walked along the streets of downtown Miami, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com