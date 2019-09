South Florida Roof-top pool leaks 2,000 gallons of water into apartments, forcing 250 to evacuate September 28, 2019 06:05 PM

On Friday night the 10,000 gallon roof-top pool at The Place at Dania Point had leaked about 2,000 or more gallons of water into the apartments below. It affected 144 apartments and forced 250 residents to be evacuated.