Photo Gallery: Mini Lobster season

Braden Luongo, 9, concentrates as he twists and pulls the lobster to remove its tail during the final day of spiny tail lobster mini-season on July 25, 2019.
Spiny tail lobsters caught during the last day of the mini-season are brought to the deck near the boatslip at Matheson Hammock Park to await harvesting on July 25, 2019. The lobsters are kept alive until their tails are removed to keep them as fresh as possible.
Tiffany Luongo, 38, on right and her son, Braden Luongo, 9, prepare to remove the tails from the lobsters they caught during the final day of spiny tail lobster mini-season on July 25, 2019.
Braden Luongo, 9, holds a lobster while he waits for gloves that will help him grip the lobster’s spiny shell as he removes its tail during the final day of spiny tail lobster mini-season on July 25, 2019.
Spiny lobster tails from a midday haul at Matheson Hammock Park on July 25, 2019. Thursday marked the last day of the spiny lobster mini-season.
Alejandro Sese, 42, on left, and Jose Guerra, 35, right, toss the remainants of the spiny tail lobsters into the water after harvesting the tails during the final day of the mini-season in Matheson Hammock Park on July 25, 2019.
Discarded lobster heads litter the seafloor near the docks of Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables on July 25, 2019, the last day of spiny lobster miniseason.
A discarded lobster head floats near the docks of Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables on July 25, 2019, the last day of spiny lobster miniseason.
Deborah Swain, 53, separates the spiny tail lobster’s tail from the rest of its body on the final day of the mini-season at Matheson Hammock Park on July 25, 2019. “I used to not be able to do this part,” Swain said. “Now I just do it and get it done.”
