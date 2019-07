Nearly 30,000 people attended a Jehovah’s Witness convention, over 200 of them were baptized An international convention for Jehovah's Witnesses drew just under 30,000 attendees to Marlin's Park on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Well over 200 people were baptized during the main session of the convention. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An international convention for Jehovah's Witnesses drew just under 30,000 attendees to Marlin's Park on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Well over 200 people were baptized during the main session of the convention.

Jehovah’s Witnesses transformed Marlins Park into a house of worship for the second “Love Never Fails” international convention in Miami from Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7. About 27,200 people from more than 30 countries were estimated to attend the largest convention.