Photo gallery: Rainy day in South Florida | Sunday, June 16, 2019

Thunderstorms and showers are the forecast mid-week as the rain continues till Thursday while Miami resident Joevanny Duran makes good use of the morning deluge while rinsing his pet’s plates and bowl during the early morning rain on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Vehicles drives through flooded Biscayne Boulevard as it exits Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald
An SUV drives through flooded Biscayne Boulevard and NE. 14th Street. in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald
A parking meter surrounded by water in flooded Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald
Vehicles drives through flooded Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald
A couple waits for a bus under an umbrella in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald
Group of men huddle underneath umbrellas as rain comes down in Wynwood Art District on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
A red pickup truck drives through flooded Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald
Vehicles parked in flooded parking lot in Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald
Vehicles drives through flooded Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, Florida, Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Special for the Miami Herald