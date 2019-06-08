Photo gallery: Remembering Todd Tongen

People file into the auditorium at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines for a memorial service held in honor of the late news anchor, Todd Tongen, on June 8, 2019.
Jennifer King
Tracee Gibson of Boy Scouts Troop 160 speaks with a former troop member before a memorial service held in honor of Todd Tongen on June 8, 2019. Tongen’s sons Ryker and Tyler have both been a part of the troop.
Jennifer King
Michelle Lacamoire, a Channel 10 producer, embraces Janna Ross, a former Channel 10 employee, after the memorial service held in honor of Todd Tongen on June 8, 2019.
Jennifer King
Vanessa Medina, on right, of Channel 7 News embraces Neki Mohan of Channel 10 News during a memorial service held in honor of Todd Tongen on June 8, 2019.
Jennifer King
Roger Lohse speaks fondly of Todd Tongen and their friendship during a memorial service held in honor of Tongen on June 8, 2019.
Jennifer King
Bob Palumbo, a photographer for Channel 10, recounts his time with Todd Tongen during a memorial service held in Tongen’s honor on June 8, 2019.
Jennifer King
Neki Mohan recounts her time as a co-anchor with Todd Tongen during a memorial service held in his honor at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on June 8, 2019. Mohan dressed as a turkey as a callback to a Thanksgiving themed broadcast she and Tongen co-anchored.
Jennifer King
