The weather is nice again. But that doesn’t mean things are back to normal at airports

Florida emerged from Friday’s wicked weather that killed an 8-year-old girl, led to hundreds of canceled and delayed flights at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports, and the temporary closing of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay.

Mostly clear skies, with forecasters’ promised cold front bringing temperatures to a refreshing — for late April — 64 degrees Saturday night in Miami and only 80 degrees during the day after Friday’s steamy 90 degrees during the dry part of the day.

There is no rain in the forecast through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami and highs should remain around 80 as the cooler air moves off and leaves lows around 72 degrees into Thursday.

Orlando is about 10 or so degrees cooler on both the highs and lows, but also should stay mostly dry through the Passover-Easter weekend into the work week, according to the Weather Channel.

Gainesville will dip to 49 degrees Saturday night and was still flirting with showers Saturday morning but will clear as temperatures climb to 89 degrees Thursday during the day and a mild 65 at night.

But the storms that caused so much destruction across the south, including tornadoes and violent thunderstorms, aren’t as easily forgotten at airports.

MIA ended Friday with 160 canceled flights and 85 delays that were over 20 minutes, according to Greg Chin, the airport’s spokesman. “We expect more cancellations and delays than normal today as airlines try to get back on schedule,” he said Saturday.

Similar situation at FLL as delays were still significant but should improve through Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Chin said at MIA, “there are 33 canceled flights so far for today, 28 of which are arrivals from cities affected by the weather yesterday.”