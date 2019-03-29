Photo Gallery: Ultra Music Fest | Friday, March 29, 2019

Maggie Caravan, 21, from Massachusetts, dances to music while attending the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jed Crist, 26, from Pompano Beach, dances to the music while attending the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Festival goers dance and enjoy music during the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Festival goers enjoy music during the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jean-Francois Nepveu, 32, left, and Kim Richard, 28, arrive to the shuttle pick area for the 2019 Ultra Music Festival near the Arts and Entertainment District in Miami, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Ultra Music Festival attendees wait to cross the street while police direct traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Ultra Music Festival attendees wait to cross the street while police direct traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Emily Willenborg, 22, from Illinois, walks off a bus as she arrives to the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Festival goers arrive to the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday, March 29, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com