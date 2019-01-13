Photo gallery: The Three Kings Day Parade | Sunday, January 13, 2018

On Sunday, January 13, 2019 the attendees of the Three King Parade wave to various floats and performers while they parade down SW 8th Street at the 12th Avenue grandstand as Miami celebrated the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 the “Tres Reyes” or the “Three Kings” wave while parading down SW 8th Street as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 the attendees of the Three King Parade are greeted by the superintendent of Miami-Dade public schools, Alberto M. Carvalho, hand on the right, while he paraded down SW 8th Street at the 12th Avenue grandstand as Miami celebrated the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 members of the FIU cheerleading squad hype the crowd during the Three King Parade on SW 8th Street at the 12th Avenue grandstand as Miami celebrated the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 Abril Golindano, 7, left, Maria Cabrera, and Marjorie Navarro keep their cool with similar head gear as they enjoy merengue while sitting on the grand stand viewing the Three King Parade on SW 8th Street at the 12th Avenue as Miami celebrated the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 vendors hock their wares of inflatables displayed against the perfect blue sky as they parade down SW 8th Street at the 12th Avenue grandstand as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 vendor Forrest Delaquax toots his own horn as he hock his wares of inflatables and tother items displayed against the perfect blue sky while parade down SW 8th Street as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 Evan Jomarron, 3, left, Jayden, 3, and brother Jordan Baca, 5, engage in bubble wars on the parade route as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 Coconut Creek resident Cinthia (cq) Lopez Ramirez, 19, cools off with the mist from “Ball and Chain” and a cone of ice cream as she waits for the start of the “Three Kings Parade” on SW 8th Street as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 Miami Police motorcade leads the “Three Kings Parade” on SW 8th Street as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 201 14 month-old Sofia Galdamez, holds on to her horn as she and members of her family awaits the start of the “Three Kings Parade” on SW 8th Street as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 large patch of crowds line both sides of SW 8th Street while they waits for the start of the “Three Kings Parade” on as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
On Sunday, January 13, 2019 Miami Police motorcade leads line-up as the “Three Kings Parade” come to an end on SW 8th Street as Miami celebrates the arrival of the three wise men, or magi and formally marking the end of the Christmas season.
