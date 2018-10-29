Solidarity events and interfaith services planned by South Florida’s Jewish community

Interfaith services and solidarity events are being held across South Florida in response to the deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
“I felt there was an immediate need for solidarity and comfort, just be together and pray together,” said Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz, one of several rabbis across South Florida to hold a service Sunday. “This time it was us, but we can’t tolerate hate in our country, here or anywhere.”
Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on the Tree of Life Congregation gathered Saturday morning to pray and hold a bris, the ceremony to mark the birth of a baby boy. The massacre, considered to be the deadliest attack on a Jewish community in modern American history, has shaken the Jewish community across the country as people struggle to come to terms with the brutality and violence.
“Our hearts are shattered by the heinous and horrific attack on our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh. ... Their unfathomable pain is shared by the entire Jewish people and all people worldwide,” wrote Rabbi Yisroel Spalter of Chabbad of Weston. “Today more than ever, we need to unite with love and continue to spread a message of tolerance and acceptance of all.”
Some of the loudest voices denouncing the attacks have been from the Muslim community. Nationally, two Muslim-American groups — CelebrateMercy and MPower Change — started an online fundraising campaign that has already collected more than $150,000 to help with immediate needs of the victims and their families.
In South Florida, the Miami chapter of the Muslim Communities Association of South Florida put out a strongly worded press release condemning the attacks. “We grieve the loss of innocent lives from this tragic incident. A place of worship is a place of refuge,” the release said.
The South Florida Muslim Federation — a conglomeration of 30 South Florida Muslim groups — also put out a statement denouncing violence and encouraging people to donate to the victims’ families. In a statement, federation president Samir Kakli said, “Unfortunately we are witnessing the normalization of hateful rhetoric against religious and ethnic minorities. It is essential that we work towards increased understanding of the diverse cultures and beliefs that make up the social fabric of American society.”
Several local synagogues and Jewish organizations will be holding events early this week to mourn together and denounce the massacre.
“At a time like this, we search for something — anything — we can do to respond to such an act of evil and hatred,” wrote Jacob Solomon, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. The organization will host an interfaith solidarity event at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach Tuesday. “We felt like the best way we had to express our condolences and our solidarity was to bring the community together, and I’m gratified by the tremendous response. We just have to find a way to say ‘no more’ to hatred.”
The following is a list of events to be held in South Florida over the next few days. Most are open to the public and welcome members of other faiths. The list is not comprehensive and will be updated as information becomes available.
Monday, Oct. 29
Interfaith Unity Service Temple Judea, Coral Gables
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Location: Temple Judea, 5500 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables
Event Details: “In the face of the Pittsburgh tragedy, Temple Judea will come together for hope and prayers for peace,” according to organizers. Rabbi Judith Siegal will lead an interfaith service, co-sponsored by AJC Miami, and endorsed by MCCJ, a Miami chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews.
Memorial Prayer Service, Weston
Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Location: Chabad of Weston, 18501 Tequesta Trace Park Lane, Weston, FL
Event Details: A community-wide memorial prayer service will be held at Chabad of Weston. According to organizers, elected officials and representatives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office will take part in the service. “Our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh — and the entire world! — need our prayers and mitzvot (good deeds) now more than ever!” wrote Rabbi Yisroel Spalter in a public statement about the event.
Memorial Vigil, Miami Lakes
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, FL
Event Details: A memorial service to remember those who died in Pittsburgh will begin with a candlelight vigil, followed by prayers led by Rabbi Mendy Weiss and Yzippy Weiss, and a message from Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid. “This is not the time for politics or personal agendas but a time to stand together in love, harmony and unity,” wrote event organizers.
Campus Vigil: Stronger than hate, University of Miami
Time: 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 through 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30
Location: University of Miami Hillel, “The Rock”
Event Details: This campus vigil is being hosted by the University of Miami Hillel Center. “We will affirm in a loud and clear voice that anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred and bigotry have no place on our campus or in our world,” wrote organizers on Facebook. “Let us stand together, cry together, mourn together, and reflect together.”
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Solidarity Vigil Holocaust Memorial, Miami Beach
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Location: Holocaust Memorial, 1933-1945 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Event Details: The event, sponsored by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, is billed as an “interfaith gathering against anti-Semitism and hate.” Participants will gather at the Holocaust Memorial. The event is co-sponsored by half a dozen other Jewish community organizations. Organizers ask that attendees do not bring backpacks or large bags. The event will take place rain or shine. “Stand strong against anti-Semitism. Stand strong against hate,” reads the flier for the event.
Community Interfaith Vigil, Parkland
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Location: Congregation Kol Tikvah, 6750 N University Dr., Parkland
Event Details: The Congregation of Kol Tikvah is asking the Parkland community to come together for an interfaith vigil focused on healing. Rabbi Marci Bloch will oversee the service. “We hope ... that we can support one another and help each other to heal as we pray for peace and the victims and their families,” wrote event organizers.
