Knaus Berry Farm famous cinnamon rolls are almost back

Knaus Berry Farm, famous for its house-made cinnamon rolls in the Redland, reopens for the 2018 season on Oct. 30. Here's what you need to know before you go:
Living with alligators

Environment

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

Miami-Dade firefighters rescue dog from canal

South Florida

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, recused a dog from a local canal at SW 232 St and 97 Ave. The dog tugged on the heart of one of the firefighters who rescued it. He will taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it’s owner.

