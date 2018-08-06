What are the hottest and coldest neighborhoods in Miami-Dade

The 2018 Herald Real Estate Survey polled 100 experts about Miami and here are some of their answers.
By
Miami Police search for storage shed burglar

Crime

Miami Police search for storage shed burglar

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on June 11, 2018, at 3419 S.W. 23rd Ave. The suspect was seen on video breaking into two storage sheds while the homeowners slept. The suspect stole over $100 worth of tools and a $300 generator.

Jump rope championship comes to Miami

South Florida

Jump rope championship comes to Miami

Tamiami Park hosted Summer Camps’ inaugural jump rope and trampoline tournaments The Miami-Dade Parks, presents its inaugural Summer Camp Jump Rope Championship for youth enrolled in its Fit2Play and Fit2Lead Summer Camps.

Dead manatee washes up at Cape Coral Yacht Club

Environment

Dead manatee washes up at Cape Coral Yacht Club

Dave Morton published a video showing a dead manatee surrounded by a large crowd of people on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The mammal appeared as the US Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting to discuss the toxic releases from Lake Okeechobee.