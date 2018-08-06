What are the hottest and coldest neighborhoods in Miami-Dade

Police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in throwing a firework onto a patio bar in Asheville, North Carolina. The incident occurred on August 1, 2018, at approximately 1:28 a.m. The suspects were driving 4-door, light-colored SUV.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on June 11, 2018, at 3419 S.W. 23rd Ave. The suspect was seen on video breaking into two storage sheds while the homeowners slept. The suspect stole over $100 worth of tools and a $300 generator.
University of Miami quarterbacks Malik Rosier (12), N'Kosi Perry (5), Jarren Williams(15), Ryan Rizk (17) and Cade Weldon (16) participate in the team's first practice of the 2018 season at the Greentree Fields on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami football head coach Mark Richt reflects on the team's first practice of 2018 season at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018. (Picture by Matias J. Ocner/ The Miami Herald)
Miami-Dade Expressway Authority released a video and held community meetings to detail the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) traffic design coming to State Road 836, the Dolphin, in August. But motorists remain confused, skeptical.
Self-described “political hitman” Stephen Marks is running grainy snippets of Maria Elvira Salazar referring to Fidel Castro as “comandante” alongside an English-language appearance on Fox News following Castro’s death in 2016.
Red Tide has caused scores of dead sea-life to wash up on beaches in Southwest Florida. Footage shows scenes from Boca Grande beach on July 28. “Nothing is protected from this Red Tide,” said Jeremy Judkins in this YouTube video.
Tamiami Park hosted Summer Camps’ inaugural jump rope and trampoline tournaments The Miami-Dade Parks, presents its inaugural Summer Camp Jump Rope Championship for youth enrolled in its Fit2Play and Fit2Lead Summer Camps.
An ongoing red tide is killing wildlife throughout Florida’s southwest coast and has left beaches littered with dead fish, sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark. Additional footage courtesy of Southwest Florida TV via Facebook.
Dave Morton published a video showing a dead manatee surrounded by a large crowd of people on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The mammal appeared as the US Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting to discuss the toxic releases from Lake Okeechobee.