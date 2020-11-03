After a raucous Presidential race, a calm Election Day dawns on South Florida

Upper Eastside residents in Miami, FL stand in line waiting to vote on Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Call it the calm after the storm.

Following one of the most rancorous and divisive presidential races in U.S. history, voting around South Florida on Election Day proceeded quietly Tuesday morning, with strong voter turnout and few glitches reported in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The push for mail-in ballots due to the COVID pandemic ate into the number of voters who would have normally cast a ballot in person. Although cumulative voting totals are high, small lines and short wait times greeted voters who waited until Election Day.

“It’s a wonderfully boring day in Broward County!” said Steve Vancore, spokesman from the Broward County Supervisor of Elections, about the lack of issues or malfunctions during the first half of Tuesday.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, an estimated 88,000 people had turned out to vote in Miami-Dade, while 82,000 voted in Broward.

“We’re expecting an overall turnout of 80% of registered voters, and we’ve already received 64% of those ballots via mail or early voting,” said Roberto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Miami-Dade Elections Department. “That means we should get another 16-20% turnout today, which means a total of somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000 people.”

In Broward, where 833,000 early and mail-in ballots had already been received out of an expected countywide total of 950,000 ballots, the expectations were lower — about 100,000 people.

Treading carefully

One of them, Sandra Rivas, slipped off her black face mask as she left her polling site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium and replaced it with a colorful “Biden 2020” mask.

“I didn’t want to hear anybody’s comments,” Rivas, 37, said about her decision not to wear the Biden mask as she cast her vote. “I thought ‘I’m gonna do what I’m here to do and when I walk out and I’m done, it’s submitted, I’ll put the mask on and I’ll deal with whatever harassment I have to deal with.’”

First time voter, Gloria Gil, squeezes in for a selfie with her daughter Valentina Gil after the two cast their votes around 11:30am on Election Day, November 3, 2020, at the Ed Burke Recreation Center in Biscayne Park. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Rivas, 37, is used to facing backlash over her political views. A Miami-native, she grew up in a staunchly Republican family (her mother is Colombian, her father is Nicaraguan and her stepfather is Cuban).

“Everybody around me was Republican growing up,” she said. “I’m the black sheep of the family. They tell me I’m a socialist, I’m young, I’m naive I’m brainwashed, I don’t know what I’m talking about, I don’t know about history. I’m basically not allowed to talk politics. My comments are dismissed.”

When asked, Rivas said she was planning on keeping her Biden mask on.

Civility rules

Outside the Calusa Elementary School in West Kendall, which was one of the busiest voting precincts in the county during the 2016 election, there were more volunteers than voters.

Venezuelan-born voter Maribel Villalobos, who walked in and out in less than 10 minutes, said she voted for “el rubio de America”— Spanish for “America’s Blond.”

“I didn’t vote personality, I voted policy,” she said. “He loves this country and I love him.”

Villalobos said “Trump is like fine wine. He will get better with time.”

“This four years will be better,” she said. When a reporter asked what she thought about Trump’s policies on immigration and the handling of coronavirus, she said “that’s complicated.”

“It’s like the relationship status section on Facebook: Complicated and messy.”

Voters lined up before doors opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the C . Lawton McCall Community Center in Miami Shores. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Other voters cast their ballot with less certainty.

Last presidential election, Pedro Martinez, didn’t participate because he didn’t think a vote would change anything and that he didn’t really “feel the urgency.”

“But this year? This year it’s life and death,” the 23-year-old said. “I had to come, there was no way I’d sleep at night if I didn’t.”

Martinez, who walked into Calusa Elementary as a Trump supporter, left the premises having cast a ballot for Biden.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said. “Thoughts about the Black Lives Matter and social justice movement started swirling around in my head. Then came the images of Trump and his white supremacy. I just couldn’t vote for him.”

Martinez, a Cuban-American, told said his whole family voted for Trump.

“It’s the Cuban mentality: all democrats are communists,” he said. But that’s just not true. To be honest, all I did was vote for the guy who I think will bring us peace for the next four years.”

A ‘Star Wars’ situation

Lily Silva, a 39-year-old Independent and mother of two small children, was in line Tuesday morning at the Coral Gables Country Club to cast her vote for President Donald Trump.

For the Realtor, it was about having people in government who support religious values, people who don’t take “God out of the government.”

“For me, that’s the main thing,’‘ said Silva, whose parents were born in Cuba.

Years ago, she had been a registered Democrat but “things have gotten way out of hand,” leading her to switch her voter registration to no-party affiliation.

She said she had planned to vote for former President Obama when he ran in 2012 but there was an issue at the polls with her driver’s license and she couldn’t vote.

A woman checks her ballot as she votes early morning on Election Day at the Miami-Dade County East Homestead Fire Rescue Station 65 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

She likened today’s divisive political climate to a “’Star Wars’-type situation, where there’s bad and good. You can feel it.”

That said, she was hopeful Americans would unite as they go forward.

“As ugly as it has become, and it’s really gotten really ugly, we need to see past that and embrace each other for what we do have in common,” she said. “How to react less and think a little more.”

Cautionary measures

Despite the pervasive calm, a handful of business owners on Lincoln Road and Midtown, including Skechers and OskKosh B’gosh, boarded up their businesses with plywood.

An employee at the Sunglass Hut shop on Lincoln Road, which was completely boarded up, said the move was a precaution in case “something happens” related to the election.

Shops and restaurants in other popular neighborhoods, including Wynwood and Brickell, remained open for business as usual.

President Trump supporters Aini Martin and a man who identified himself as Luyano Havana stand outside of the polling precinct at the Westchester Regional Library early morning on election Day on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

South Florida’s smooth Election Day was mirrored throughout the rest of the state. Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who oversees the Division of Elections, said all polling sites in the state opened on time Tuesday.

“Polling locations are open, they are prepared and they are equipped for voters,” Lee said.

Some sites in Lake and Lee counties had some “technology challenges” this morning, but the problems “will not prevent any voter from casting a ballot today.”

She also warned voters about misinformation and disinformation, which “continues to be an active threat,” she said.

“Do not believe everything you read or see on social media,” Lee said.

Accurate information regarding elections, precinct locations and voting should be found on county elections supervisors’ websites.

Early results will be posted after 8 p.m. eastern time, after polls close in the Panhandle, at FloridaElectionWatch.gov, she said.

Miami Herald staff writers Joan Chrissos, Lautaro Grinspan, Monique O. Madan and Martin Vassolo and Tampa Bay Times reporter Lawrence Mower contributed to this story.