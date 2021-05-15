Florida COVID update for Saturday: 3,319 cases, 57 deaths. Hospitalizations decline

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 3,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 57 new deaths. Of these, 56 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,289,522 novel coronavirus cases and 36,776 deaths. Among those who died, 36,056 were residents and 720 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 74,487 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity increased from 4.15% to 4.41%.

Almost 7.5 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 651 new cases and the second consecutive day of 12 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 494,374 cases and 6,302 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 341,769 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,034,854 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.9% to 3.81%. The 14-day average was 4.74% on Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal Dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 289 new cases and nine new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 241,765 cases and 3,011 deaths.

In Broward, 211,157 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 693,009 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.43% to 3.5%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 209 new cases and one new death, bringing its cumulative count to 146,538 cases and 2,816 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 144,484 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 552,564 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.05% to 3.86%.

▪ Monroe County added five new cases and no deaths — the same figures as the previous day. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,035 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Keys, 10,362 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 29,393 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.45% to 2.86%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:04 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,498 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 423; Broward, 325; Palm Beach, 139; and Monroe, zero, the agency said. The number of patients has trended downward.