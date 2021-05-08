Florida COVID update for Saturday: 3,977 cases, 65 deaths, vaccinations top 6.9 million

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 3,977 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 66 new deaths. Of those who died, 65 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,266,575 coronavirus cases and 36,412 deaths. Among those who died, 35,700 were residents and 712 were non-residents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 92,023 residents who were tested the previous day. The state’s positivity rate decreased from 4.70% to 4.67%, the third day in a row under 5%. South Florida counties — except for Monroe, which inched over — also held below 5% for the fourth consecutive day.

More than 6.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 825 new cases and 14 deaths — putting its pandemic totals at 489,839 cases and 6,246 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 379,763 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; additionally, 925,657 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.52% to 4.75%. The 14-day average was 5.6% on Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 353 new cases and 12 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 239,602 cases and 2,960 deaths.

In Broward, 230,686 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 633,088 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.11% to 3.69%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 234 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 145,126 cases and 2,788 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 169,929 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 505,501 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.89% to 3.69%.

▪ Monroe County added 12 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,972 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 11,375 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 26,878 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 1.82% to 5.38%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:31 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 2,709 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 413; Broward, 398; Palm Beach, 196; and Monroe, zero, the agency said.