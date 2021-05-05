MDC offers J&J shots at campus pop-up sites, free admission to museum. What to know

People arrive at the Miami Dade College North vaccination site on April 13. Johnson & Johnson vaccine is will be ​coming to select Miami Dade College campuses​. On Tuesday, vaccinations began at Homestead campus and will be moving on to other campuses through May 11. These pop-ups are available to anyone in the community. mocner@miamiherald.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is coming to select Miami Dade College campuses.

On Tuesday, vaccinations began at the Homestead campus and will be moving to other campuses through May 11. These pop-ups are available to anyone in the community.

A vaccine isn’t the only thing MDC is offering: A vaccine card will get free admission to MDC’s Museum of Art and Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd. The offer is for anyone who has received at least one shot and is valid from May 4 to 16..

MDC says the offer is a “...’thank you’ for those who get the vaccine and are doing their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

To get a vaccine, a person must be 18 years old or over, will fill out vaccine documents and go through verbal questioning about Florida residency.

Here is where MDC is offering J&J shots:

▪ Kendall Campus

When: May 5 , 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 11011 SW 104th St., northwest area of Parking Lot 3

▪ Hialeah Campus

When: May 6 , 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1780 W 49th St., Lot 5 on the southeast side of the campus. Use 17th Court entrance.

▪ Wolfson Campus

When: May 11 , 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 300 NE 2nd Ave., Kyriakides Plaza (Building 2 near Student Life)