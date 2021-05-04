Jackson Hospital will soon allow visitors, relaxing strict COVID policies

Jackson Health System will be undoing some of its tight restrictions on visitation at the hospital. Adult patients may have one “healthy” visitor at a time. SNAVARRO@MIAMIHERALD.COM

Jackson Health System will soon be relaxing its strict visitation policies that currently suspends access to most patients.

Starting Wednesday, limited visitation will be allowed in some patient units at Jackson Health. The hospital says it has made the change to align with national and state safety protocols.

Jackson Health has been barring many from visitation since March 2020

”While virtual visits remain the safest form of interaction during the COVID pandemic, and Jackson staff is committed to providing the equipment, attention, and support necessary to arrange those calls, Jackson understands that in-person visitation is an important part of a patient’s care and recovery,” the hospital said in a statement.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed in an order that invalidates all local emergency COVID-19 orders and bars many businesses from asking for vaccination proof.

Jackson Health’s new patient visitation guidelines are extensive: All visitors must be at least 18 years old. Adult patients may only have one “healthy” visitor at a time from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; others will have to wait outside the building or visit later.

Here are other policy changes:

▪ Visitors who leave the facility must be re-screened for re-entry.

▪ Visitors may be requested to leave the patient’s room during procedures or treatments. Visitors must wait until after procedures are done in a designated lounge and then can return to their loved one.

▪ Inpatients receiving care at Jackson Behavioral Hospital — adults and children — may have one healthy visitor for one hour per day. Visitors can come from 5 to 6 p.m. for patients whose last names begin with A through M and 6 to 7 p.m. for patients whose last names begin with N through Z.

▪ Behavioral-health patients at Jackson South Medical Center may have one healthy visitor from 6 to 7 p.m. daily.

▪ Visitation is allowed in Jackson’s long-term care facilities, as directed by state and AHCA requirements.

▪ Visitors are not allowed in adult emergency departments.

▪ Adult patients are not allowed overnight visitors.

However, the new policy does not extend to labor and delivery patients, all pediatrics patients, babies in the Newborn ICU rehabilitation, and end-of-life patients.