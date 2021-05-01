Coronavirus
Florida COVID update for Saturday: 5,419 new cases and 79 new deaths
Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 79 new deaths. Of those who died, 78 were residents.
The state has recorded a known total of 2,238,937 coronavirus cases and 35,937 deaths. Among those who died, 35,239 were residents and 698 were nonresidents.
More than 6.1 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.
COVID-19 in Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,143 new cases and 16 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 484,514 cases and 6,175 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 621 new cases and eight new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 236,592 cases and 2,902 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County reported 342 new cases and no deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 143,471 cases and 2,770 deaths.
▪ Monroe County added 18 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,916 cases and 49 deaths.
Florida COVID-19 hospitalization
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.
Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.
As of 1:46 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,085 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 493; Broward, 434; Palm Beach, 204; and Monroe, one, the agency said.
