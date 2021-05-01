Florida COVID update for Saturday: 5,419 new cases and 79 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 79 new deaths. Of those who died, 78 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,238,937 coronavirus cases and 35,937 deaths. Among those who died, 35,239 were residents and 698 were nonresidents.

More than 6.1 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,143 new cases and 16 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 484,514 cases and 6,175 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 621 new cases and eight new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 236,592 cases and 2,902 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 342 new cases and no deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 143,471 cases and 2,770 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 18 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,916 cases and 49 deaths.

F lorida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:46 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,085 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 493; Broward, 434; Palm Beach, 204; and Monroe, one, the agency said.